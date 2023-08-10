Back to School: Focusing on student health before returning to classroom

Getting children back-to-school ready involves more than shopping. Prioritizing their health will ensure a safe and productive year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting children back-to-school ready involves more than shopping for supplies and clothes.

Prioritizing their health will ensure a safe and productive year.

"A lot of doctors are inundated," says Liz Torres with Fresno Unifed Health Services. "We have, really, not a whole lot of doctors out there that will go ahead and just take someone as a walk-in basis, so we do need to start thinking ahead."

Fresno Unified Health Services has been reminding parents about the necessary immunizations for the start of school, passing fliers out at a recent back-to-school kickoff event.

A child's grade determines what vaccinations are required.

The district has been holding clinics to increase vaccination access to all families.

"That's our goal as a department, is to make sure that they have the resources that they need to stay healthy and to be in school and learn," Torres said.

Don't wait until the last minute to make an appointment for a well-child exam.

If a child plays a sport, a sports physical is required for junior and high school athletes.

The Clovis Unified Health Center has been busy this summer making sure kids are in good shape to participate.

"Sometimes, I'll detect a murmur that the parents will say they've never even heard their child have that before," says Wendee Winter. "Some of them, we have to send to a cardiologist and then they have to continue getting followed up."

Parents or guardians should also make sure their child's medications are refilled and the "Medication at School" form is filled out and given to the school district.

This also applies to special diet accommodations.

"I just spoke to a family earlier, and they were saying that their child has an allergy to potatoes," Torres said. "So we need to get a special diet order in the event that those items are not on the list for them to eat at school."

Lastly, now is the time to get kids back on a nightly routine so they have enough sleep because it plays a huge role in a child's health.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics has said that children under the age of 12 should be getting at least nine hours of sleep," Winter said. "Those 12 and older should be getting at least eight hours of sleep."

By focusing on back-to-school health ahead of the first day, school officials say it can increase a child's classroom success.

