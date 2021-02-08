Badger Pass in Yosemite National park opens as snow play area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Badger Pass inside Yosemite has opened up as a snow play area.It comes as the national park was closed for weeks as crews cleaned up from a strong windstorm that tore down trees -- followed by a winter storm that covered it all in several feet of snow.At this time, only the entrances from Highway 140 through Mariposa or Highway 120 are open to enter the park.The South Gate from Highway 41 has been closed all weekend and at this point, park officials are projecting it won't open until Thursday.Reservations will also be required starting on Monday.