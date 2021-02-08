yosemite national park

Badger Pass in Yosemite National park opens as snow play area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Badger Pass inside Yosemite has opened up as a snow play area.

It comes as the national park was closed for weeks as crews cleaned up from a strong windstorm that tore down trees -- followed by a winter storm that covered it all in several feet of snow.

At this time, only the entrances from Highway 140 through Mariposa or Highway 120 are open to enter the park.

The South Gate from Highway 41 has been closed all weekend and at this point, park officials are projecting it won't open until Thursday.

Reservations will also be required starting on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parksnowweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
California Dreaming: What's good about the Golden State?
Lodging sites reopen inside Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police taking extra measures to track drunk drivers during Super Bowl
Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports
Man hit by SUV while riding bike in east central Fresno
Organization working to vaccinate more Latinos in Valley agriculture
23-year-old man killed in industrial accident in Fresno County
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
60-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in SE Fresno
Show More
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
More TOP STORIES News