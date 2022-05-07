Travel

3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill, another airlifted to hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Three U.S. tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation confirmed, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play "is not suspected."

Their identities were not initially made public.

The health minister, Dr Michael Darville, told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital in New Providence.

He said the environmental health scientists, physicians and others were investigating to ensure there was not a public health hazard.

"We feel that what we are seeing is an isolated case associated in a particular area," he said, adding that investigators are doing toxicology and blood tests to help determine the cause of the illness.

2 dead, 19 injured in suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

According to Mexican authorities, the explosion occurred at the Kool Beach restaurant in Playa del Carmen.


Cooper was filling in for Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, who was out of the country.

The head of communications for the prime minister's office, Latrae L. Rahming, tweeted that the deaths occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma.

In a statement to People Magazine, a representative for Sandals confirmed the deaths and said the company was "actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible."

There was no immediate further response to an Associated Press inquiry to the hotel company on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelillnesshoteltouristtourismdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FUSD investigating controversial picture taken at Bullard High
Scammers strike at local bank using skimmer
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
After Dave Chappelle tackle, suspect pleads not guilty
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
Show More
California fire officials reminding public to stay prepared
Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire
Report shows which cars are targeted for catalytic converters thefts
Unemployment: Excluded Workers Pilot Program proposed in AB 2847
Calwa Elementary opens emotional support center for students
More TOP STORIES News