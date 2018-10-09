Bail bondsman shoots suspect in Southwest Fresno while trying to serve a warrant.The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno that happened while a bail bondsman was serving a warrant.Police say the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near South Hughes Avenue and West Kearny Blvd.According to police, five bails bondsmen showed up at the home to pick up the suspect after he didn't show up for court. They had a warrant out for his arrest.The bails bondsmen say the suspect was sitting in a car and when they tried to take him into custody he started to drive away.Police say that's when one of the bails bondsman started to shoot at the car and hit the suspect. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.The suspect was wanted for child endangerment, felony evading and resisting arrest.