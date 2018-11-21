RAPE

Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape

Andres Solis made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, moments after the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed 11 felony charges against him.

Andres Solis made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, moments after the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed 11 felony charges against him, including kidnapping, forcible rape, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

A woman says 19-year-old Solis, a Porterville College basketball player, forced her into his home and raped her on Sunday.

Visalia Police arrested Solis on Monday.

They say he and the alleged victim were acquaintances.

The complaint against Solis offers up one new detail about the case-that he used a pair of scissors during the alleged attack.

On Wednesday, a judge entered a not guilty plea on Solis' behalf and set his bail at $2.3 million dollars.

He's being represented by Visalia attorney Sarah Bratsch, and will be back in court on December 5th.

If convicted of all of the charges, Solis faces a maximum of 152 years to life in prison.
