Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter

By
Friends are holding a bake sale Sunday to support a Clovis Unified teacher and her family at Corky's Cuts for Kids at Fowler and Nees.

Allison Vargas is a sixth grade teacher at Bud Rank Elementary, but she's battled stage four colon cancer for the last 18 months.

It progressed to her liver and doctors recently put her on hospice care and told her she has just weeks or even days to live.

Her friends are hoping Sunday's sale will help her family with funeral expenses.

The proceeds will go directly to Vargas's family, including her 2-year-old daughter and her husband who's an assistant band director at Clovis North.

The bake sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corky's, which is at 1175 N. Fowler in Clovis.

Friends also started a GoFundMe page to support the family and it's already raised more than $22,000.,
