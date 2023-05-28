If you're planning to visit the Bakersfield or Isabella lake areas, there are some road closures to be aware of.

Road closures in Bakersfield and Isabella Lake Areas could disrupt travel plans

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning to visit the Bakersfield or Isabella Lake areas, there are some road closures to be aware of.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Both lanes of Highway 178 are closed from the Rio Bravo area to Kern Canyon Road.

Emergency work is taking place after part of the road began breaking off.

There's no estimated time for reopening at this time.

If you're trying to get to Isabella Lake, be aware that Highway 155 is also closed through the Glennville and Alta Sierra areas.

That's due to weather impact.

To access the isabella lake area, the California Highway Patrol recommends taking a detour on Highway 58 to Highway 14 and then back on Highway 178.