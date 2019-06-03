u.s. & world

Bakersfield native among 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Bakersfield native was among the 12 people killed in a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach Friday.

A family relative told ABC-affiliate KERO, that Katherine Nixon, 42, worked as an engineer at the Department of Public Utilities for 10 years. She was killed when a city employee opened fire, killing her along with 11 other people and injuring four.

Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed

Nixon was taken to the hospital and died during surgery. Her grandmother, Claudia Blodget, told KERO, "she deserves to be honored and remembered."

Nixon is survived by her husband Jason and three daughters: Morgan, 11, Madilyn, 7, and McKinzie, 15 months old.
