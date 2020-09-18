SQF Complex Fires destroy some buildings on Balch Park Road

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fires have burned more than 122,000 acres in the Southern Sierra and have consumed at least 150 buildings so far.Containment on the blaze remains at just 12%.On Thursday, an Action News crew saw some of the fire damage along Balch Park Road.It's unclear when the flames swept through there.But there were lingering smoke and flames.That part of the fire, the west zone, is under the command of a CAL FIRE team.The east zone is being managed by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, which includes areas that have seen heavy structure loss.On Thursday, Tulare County's Fire Chief reported 50 destroyed structures in Alpine Village, 46 in Cedar Slope, and 42 in Sequoia Crest.But officials also noted they have successfully protected homes and cabins in Pierpoint Springs, Camp Nelson, and Ponderosa."(The) local prognosis for us sounded pretty good," said Ron Herb, who lives in Camp Nelson with his wife. "Some of the other folks up there, not so good.""And we're at Mother Nature's mercy," Helen Herb said. "We don't know. No one knows what the winds are going to do. So (we) just hope and pray that we get to go home and find everything standing."More than 3,000 people fall under mandatory evacuation orders because of the SQF Complex, including parts of Three Rivers.The fire has also forced officials to close Sequoia National Park.