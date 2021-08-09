LOS ANGELES -- Yes, the Dodgers and Angels were playing, but it was a ballgirl who stole the show in Los Angeles on Sunday.
A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during the game and managed to evade a half-dozen Dodgers security personnel, sprinting and weaving half the length of the field, and even hurdling over one guard.
Cellphone videos showed as he approached the stands, a ballgirl stepped up into his path.
She grabbed the running man by the side, throwing him off-balance enough that his momentum sent him tumbling head first over the wall.
The Dodgers defeated their LA rivals 8-2, but that play may have been the highlight of the game.
Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field
The Dodgers won the game, but a ballgirl made the save of the night.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News