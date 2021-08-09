Sports

Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field

The Dodgers won the game, but a ballgirl made the save of the night.
LOS ANGELES -- Yes, the Dodgers and Angels were playing, but it was a ballgirl who stole the show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during the game and managed to evade a half-dozen Dodgers security personnel, sprinting and weaving half the length of the field, and even hurdling over one guard.

Cellphone videos showed as he approached the stands, a ballgirl stepped up into his path.

She grabbed the running man by the side, throwing him off-balance enough that his momentum sent him tumbling head first over the wall.

The Dodgers defeated their LA rivals 8-2, but that play may have been the highlight of the game.
