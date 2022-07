Residents in Merced County town dealing with water outage

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the Merced County town of Ballico are dealing with a water outage.

The notice was made on Facebook by the Merced County's Office of Emergency Services.

There is free bottled water being given to affected residents.

They can pick up their water at the Tri-Tipery in Ballico -- that's at 11359 Newport Road.

Officials did not say what caused the water outage or how long it may last.