Banda MS returning to Save Mart Center in June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga will return to the Save Mart Center for the second time in June.The sixteen-member band will perform on Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m.The group won two Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2018 for their album "La Mejor Versión de Mí."Tickets for the concert go on sale on Monday, February 3, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.