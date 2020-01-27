Banda MS returning to Save Mart Center in June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga will return to the Save Mart Center for the second time in June.
The sixteen-member band will perform on Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m.
The group won two Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2018 for their album "La Mejor Versión de Mí."
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Monday, February 3, at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.
