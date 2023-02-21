Bay Area Rep. Barbara Lee officially enters race for Sen. Feinstein's seat

"And even though there are no African American women in the United States Senate, we won't let that stop us either," East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee said in her announcement video.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee has officially entered the race to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein.

"I've never backed down from doing what's right," Congresswoman Lee tweeted. "And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change."

She shared a video on her social media accounts Tuesday morning as she made the announcement.

Lee filed paperwork last week and is now the third Democrat to announce a Senate run.

Congressmembers Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already announced their candidacy.

Senator Feinstein said she will not seek re-election next year.

Lee, 76, is perhaps best known for being the only member of Congress to vote against the authorization for the use of military force after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

She is the highest-ranking Black woman appointed to the House Democratic leadership, serving as co-chair of the Policy and Steering Committee.

She has long been on outspoken defender of abortion rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

