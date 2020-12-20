Society

Clovis barbershop owner gives back to families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Santa brought his gifts to a barbershop in Clovis on Saturday.

Megan Heath's Barbershop and The Spot Church wanted to bring a little hope to families in need this year.

You could make an appointment, go to the barbershop, meet with Santa and receive gifts, food boxes, and gift cards.

Megan, a small business owner herself, has been impacted by the pandemic closures.

To share the Christmas spirit, she wanted to do something for families facing even greater challenges.

She received donations from her generous clients, other partners and The Spot Church to make it all happen.

"For us, this was such an important event," says Tish Standley with The Spot Church. "It came together kind of last-minute because of generous donors. Megan's really incredible clients decided they wanted to partner with us and we just felt like there are so many families who are in need this season, and we just wanted to be part of sharing joy and Christmas with people."

California Highway Patrol also supported the event.
Related topics:
societyclovischristmas
