Fresno police officers are searching for two men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery of a barber shop in Southeast Fresno.Investigators say the robbers entered the business on Kings Canyon and Woodrow, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.They covered their faces with hooded sweatshirts and one of the suspects carried a hand gun as he approached two employees inside."The suspects entered the business, confronted two men inside...told them to get down on the ground... proceeded to rob them... and then fled the business," said Lieutenant Steve Card.No one was injured during the armed robbery and it's not yet known how much money they took.Officers believe the robbers are in their late teens or early twenties.One wore a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants and another had a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.If you have any information on the crime you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.