Firefighters put out barn fire near Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a barn fire early Monday morning at a farm near Kingsburg.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Del Rey just south of Kamm Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames appear to have started in a pile of debris outside the barn.

Crews were able to stop the fire before any equipment inside was damaged.

The barn sustained minor damage.
