FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a barn fire early Monday morning at a farm near Kingsburg.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Del Rey just south of Kamm Avenue.
Firefighters say the flames appear to have started in a pile of debris outside the barn.
Crews were able to stop the fire before any equipment inside was damaged.
The barn sustained minor damage.
Firefighters put out barn fire near Kingsburg
