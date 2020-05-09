Bass Lake businesses open for season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two well-known restaurants are opening back up for business along Bass Lake.The sun is out, the lake is sparkling at Bass Lake, and people are out on the water."Just to get our kids out into the wilderness and into the fresh air," said David Lira of Gilroy.Miller's Landing opened its restaurant for takeout and its boat rentals on Friday."We are super excited to be opening today and serving our people again and seeing our friends and welcoming people back to Bass Lake," said Michelle Miller, Miller's Landing owner.They're taking precautions, from offering hand sanitizers to wiping down surfaces and their boats."Our employees and staff will be 6 feet from everyone and trying to give everybody their space. We're also encouraging just small groups," Miller said.County leaders tell Action News the lake is open and say developed camping areas are closed. Tourism officials say they're happy to have businesses open, but want to remain safe."We ask each visitor to pledge if you're coming to Bass Lake or any of our areas, wash your hands frequently, don't come if you're sick. We don't want ya, you don't need to spread it, otherwise, we all close again," said Rhonda Salisbury, Visit Yosemite Madera County CEO.Over at The Forks, the well-known burger joint is starting off the season with takeout."It's been a lot of work, but I think we're ready. We'll find out if we have enough bodies to make it happen. It's exciting, and we are glad to be open," said Leslie Cox, The Forks owner.Their burger was named by a New Yorker writer as one of the best burgers. Cox is hoping to sell many in the coming weekend.Locals are also asking visitors to take their trash with them and keep Bass Lake clean.This is a crucial time of year for Bass Lake businesses. A majority of restaurants and hotels earn their income from May to September, and it carries them through the year.