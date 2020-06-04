Bass Lake Fourth of July fireworks show canceled, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The annual Bass Lake Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday."Although this is disappointing news for all of us, you'd better believe that we'll be back in 2021 with the biggest, best show the mountains have ever seen," said Theresa Wilson, the president of the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.Officials said they are concerned about crowding during the Fourth of July, which falls on a weekend this year. They are urging people to continue to adhere to social distancing and to keep the area clean.City officials are reminding visitors that personal fireworks are illegal in Bass Lake and Madera County in an effort to keep surrounding forests safe.