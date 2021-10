MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bass Lake Ranger District is now working to restore the area after the devastating loss of trees during the Creek Fire.The Sierra National Forest is offering a progressive seedling program.Over the next six weeks, more than 150,000 seedlings will be planted on 620 acres. They will be a mixture of ponderosa pine, incense cedar and sugar pine trees.People who live in North Fork, Oakhurst and Mariposa are encouraged to plant ponderosa pine seedlings on their properties.Seedlings are available at the Ranger District office in North Fork.