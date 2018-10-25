MARIJUANA

Battle brewing in Fresno to pass measure on taxing medicinal marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Battle brewing in Fresno to pass measure on taxing marijuana for medicinal purposes

By
There's a growing battle in Fresno right now and it involves taxing marijuana for medicinal purposes.

On Thursday, both sides tried to educate voters on Measure 'A' and the revenue it could bring to the city.

Fresno's top cop has fought marijuana for decades. But now that California voters have legalized it, he believes if the city regulates and taxes dispensaries, he can use the money to police the city better.

Other heavy hitters in the city are also pushing for it. But those against Measure 'A' say it's nothing more than deceptive and dangerous.

"We are here to do our duty as your elected leadership to put something before you that allows our residents to safely access something that's legal," Fresno City Councilmember Oliver Baines.

The mayor and four Fresno City Councilmembers stood with medical marijuana users asking voters to consider a 'Yes' vote on a controversial measure they say would be a win-win for seriously sick patients and the city, who stands to gain millions in tax dollars.

"If it's done right it can substantially reduce the black market not only in marijuana they would also address your neighborhood drug dealer selling all the toxic poisons that go out in our community right now," said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.

Across town, forces against the measure say it's bad for youth and would sneak in a handful of large marijuana hubs to dominate the medical pot market.

"We are smart people in Fresno. We can come up with other ways to gain taxes," said 'No on A' chairman Kim Castro.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is still against recreational marijuana. But he's come around when it comes to its value for certain patients. He's found pot is better than many prescription painkillers. So he wants to tax it and put the money to good use.

"This measure will give us the revenue that we need to add additional police officers that will ultimately allow us to go after the black market- which is those illegal dispensaries plus address the narcotics dealings that are happening in the neighborhoods," said Chief Dyer.

But those against Measure A say the ballot measure is not about taxing medical marijuana but backdooring recreational marijuana. Eli Loera is the pastor of Christian Temple Fresno, in the heart of the city.

"You can buy a dime bag of marijuana on Belmont for three dollars, how is anybody going to compete with that? I'm sorry to say for financial gain, our mayor and our city council are selling the soul of our city," said Pastor Eli Loera.

Many conservatives are split on Measure A. The Lincoln Club of Fresno is backing it, but other Republican groups are against it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanamedical marijuanataxesFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed following Merced County drug bust
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
More marijuana
Top Stories
Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker
Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert for congressional candidate Andrew Janz
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Show More
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mega Millions ticket seller plans to share bonus
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Madera Police arrest man connected to stolen U-Haul in Bakersfield.
More News