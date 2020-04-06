Food & Drink

Clovis restaurant selling take-home pizza kits

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis company is giving families something to do together while they are staying indoors.

BC's Pizza and Beer on Shaw and Sunnyside is now selling take-home pizza kits.

The kits come with everything you'll need to make your own pizza.

Staff members say they wanted to create an activity that would bring families together and allow them to have a little fun while staying safe.

There are two different sizes of kits you can buy - a smaller one aimed at children sells for $5, and a larger one sells for $10.
