Clovis restaurant delivers hot pizzas to healthcare workers at CRMC

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nothing says 'I appreciate you' like a nice warm slice of delicious pizza.

On Thursday, the staff at Community Regional Medical Centers received more than a dozen hot pizzas, courtesy of BC's Pizza and Beer.

Owner Jennifer King has a special connection to the staff.

She delivered her baby three months early and spent a month in the hospital prior to her daughter being born.

The delivery is part of BC's new program called "Pizza for Heroes."

"It feels great. Not only are we feeding their tummies, we're feeding their souls. Just to be able to give them a meal, to let them know - 'We're thinking of you, we care about you in the smallest way that we can' - it feels exceptional," says King.

The hospital receives so many donations, it's now utilizing its donor services to help coordinate drop off times and locations.
