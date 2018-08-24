Bear charges at family hiking in Yellowstone National Park, injuring 10-year-old boy

A bear charged a family hiking in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, knocking down and injuring a 10-year-old boy.The family of four was hiking along the Divide Trail southeast of Old Faithful when the bear charged from the vegetation.Park officials say his parents were able to drive the animal off with bear spray.The unidentified boy from Washington State was transferred to a hospital for puncture wounds to his back, wounds around his buttocks and an injured wrist.At this point, it is unclear how serious his injuries are.