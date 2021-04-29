Former Bulldog Bear Pascoe to be featured in TV show

The former tight end, who played under Pat Hill from 2005-2008, went on to play seven years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011.
On Wednesday, the Porterville native resides in Half Moon Bay and is a professional rodeo cowboy, chasing a dream of being a steer wrestling national champion.
#BulldogBornBulldogBred. Thanks for joining us today @BearPascoe! https://t.co/T2ImvRqETC— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) April 28, 2021
Going from life in the NFL to life at the rodeo will be the subject of the TV show "Life After" and will be released on Amazon Prime at a later date.
The Bulldogs have one more practice before their Spring preview that is set for Friday, April 30th inside Bulldog Stadium.
While it's closed to fans, you can catch a full recap of the night's festivities in the return of Bulldog Breakdown, May 2 on ABC30 starting at 5:00 PM.