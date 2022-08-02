Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heart-stopping moments for a Madera County family getting ready to turn in for the night.

Lisa and Seth Fisher said their cat alerted them to something in their driveway.

The couple went outside of their Coarsegold home to check and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.

It appeared to be rummaging through some trash they had planned to dispose of.

Once the animal saw them, it quickly ran away.

The Fishers own a few Airbnbs on their property and recently heard from guests about a potential bear sighting.

Now they think the bear has been nearby for at least a week, potentially looking for food and refuge from the Oak Fire.