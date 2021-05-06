Businesses and city team up to clean up Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the Tower District, volunteers with Goldstein's Mortuary and Delicatessen have been hard at work picking up litter.
It's a monthly effort called the Tower Trash team, where people clean up the streets.
"We just wanted to make sure that there could be a positive, even in picking up trash. You know, it can be a fun thing and it can be different," said Andrew O'Brien, Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen assistant manager.
O'Brien helped launched the bar's monthly cleanup. Goldstein's is just one business that has joined efforts with the city's Beautify Fresno program.
The city provides things like trash bags and paper pickers to groups who want to help.
The response has been huge.
"Every single event we've done since the middle of January has had more people show up than actually sign up for the event," said Mark Standriff, Beautify Fresno Director
People can volunteer at a single event, start one or businesses can host cleanups.
Standriff says not only does picking up trash help our city look better, it impacts the economy.
"Business owners will feel better about their businesses. The area looks better, more attractive to potential customers and also for investors who are looking to either bring their businesses here or start a new business in Fresno," Standriff said.
In just a year, there has been a difference and Standriff believes it will continue down the road.
As for Goldstein's, they've seen people of all ages come out to help and support the local bar that was impacted by the pandemic.
"Tower District is a very unique area, but we're very accepting here. It's been difficult with the trash and homeless problems, so we're trying to do our part to keep it as clean as we can," O'Brien said.
Investing in the community and instilling a sense of pride.
Goldstein's has its next clean up Sunday, May 16 from 11-1 pm. Just meet at the bar and they will start from there.
To learn how to volunteer or start your own effort, visit their website.
