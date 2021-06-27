120 volunteers clean up Fresno's District 7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 120 Beautify Fresno volunteers met at Sam's Italian Deli on Saturday morning for a neighborhood clean-up in District 7.
Representatives from the many organizations rolled up their sleeves on this hot Saturday.
Big Brother Boxing, Girl Scouts, Fresno Unified English Learners, and other groups took part in the community service.
Volunteers collected more than 95 bags of trash, furniture, and other large items totaling 705 pounds.
