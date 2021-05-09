Community & Events

Over 65 volunteers come together to clean up, beautify southeast Fresno

The work included tree trimming, street and sidewalk repairs, curb painting, and street sign replacement.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood during the third Neighborhood Blitz revitalization project in southeast Fresno.

Beautify Fresno volunteers joined Mayor Jerry Dyer and Beautify Fresno at Olmos Elementary School on Saturday morning for a neighborhood cleanup in District 5.

More than 65 volunteers came out to clean up.

Volunteers collected 102 bags of trash.

Representatives from the Fresno Association of Realtors also rolled up their sleeves on this Mother's Day cleanup event.

"I can tell you after donating two hours of my time - it's worth it. It feels good to give back to the community and clean up," said Don Scordino, the former president of the Fresno Association of Realtors.



The project is sponsored by Beautify Fresno, Council President Luis Chavez, and Clean Fresno.

If you are interested in volunteering for the next cleanup event, click here.
