community

Hundreds of schoolkids join hands to clean up 20 Fresno neighborhoods

Those 20 different schools were all responsible for cleaning up 20 different portions of the city.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of schoolkids join hands to clean up 20 Fresno neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as hundreds of Valley youth came together to Beautify Fresno.

More than 750 students from 20 different schools in Fresno participated in Saturday morning's clean-up event.

Mayor Jerry Dyer kicked things off with a press conference for Beautify Fresno's inaugural Fresno Youth Service Day.

The city partnered with Fresno State to send participating students to Saturday night's football game against New Mexico.

In total Fresno State gave away 3,000 tickets for Saturday night's game.

Those 20 different schools were all responsible for cleaning up 20 different portions of the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotaking action togetherjerry dyercommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
SF pie shop owner sells slices and supports small businesses
Action News Morning Update
Holiday lights show returning to the Fresno fairgrounds this year
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News