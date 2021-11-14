Hundreds of schoolkids join hands to clean up 20 Fresno neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as hundreds of Valley youth came together to Beautify Fresno.More than 750 students from 20 different schools in Fresno participated in Saturday morning's clean-up event.Mayor Jerry Dyer kicked things off with a press conference for Beautify Fresno's inaugural Fresno Youth Service Day.The city partnered with Fresno State to send participating students to Saturday night's football game against New Mexico.In total Fresno State gave away 3,000 tickets for Saturday night's game.Those 20 different schools were all responsible for cleaning up 20 different portions of the city.