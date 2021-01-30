FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of volunteers are coming together Saturday morning to help clean up parts of northwest Fresno.
The city's "Beautify Fresno" campaign will be holding its latest community clean-up event on West Shaw Avenue.
City leaders are asking volunteers to meet in the Carl's Jr. parking lot -- just off Highway 99 -- at around 10 am.
The clean-up event will run from 10 through noon -- and cleaning tools will be provided to all participants.
Beautify Fresno is a new initiative, developed by Mayor Jerry Dyer to get community members involved in cleaning up neighborhoods across the city.
Volunteers with 'Beautify Fresno' to clean up parts of northwest Fresno today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News