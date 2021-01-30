Society

Volunteers with 'Beautify Fresno' to clean up parts of northwest Fresno today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of volunteers are coming together Saturday morning to help clean up parts of northwest Fresno.

The city's "Beautify Fresno" campaign will be holding its latest community clean-up event on West Shaw Avenue.

City leaders are asking volunteers to meet in the Carl's Jr. parking lot -- just off Highway 99 -- at around 10 am.

The clean-up event will run from 10 through noon -- and cleaning tools will be provided to all participants.

Beautify Fresno is a new initiative, developed by Mayor Jerry Dyer to get community members involved in cleaning up neighborhoods across the city.
