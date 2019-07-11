'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing the Summit Store in Los Gatos have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."

The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.

It happened Monday morning around 2:30.

The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

It's offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests.
