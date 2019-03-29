Bee houses and insect habitats - a new spring trend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local business Beautiwood Unfinished Furniture at the corner of Spruce and Abby in Northwest Fresno is selling bee boxes and insect habitats.Some look similar to birdhouses."These bees are kind that go out and doing their job all day long and pollinating everything for us," said owner Jennifer Large.Jennifer says it is a new trend more people will see this Spring. Many have already flown off their shelves and their benefits go far beyond added style."This is a great accessory for your garden to help pollinate your garden, but our ladybugs, they are eating the aphids, so they are getting rid of a lot of nuisances in your garden," she said.They are not just for bees, they also have boxes for ladybugs, butterflies and even bats. All of them working towards preserving insects and animals."The whole concept is, they are going to come, lay eggs in the habitats, they are going to eat, they are just going to hang out," she said.Beautiwood has been in Fresno since the '60s. They sell solid wood, unfinished furniture, and other decor items. What sets their insect houses apart from others is that they are all wood and free of toxic materials."You hear people say all the time, oh I had to take something back because the glue in it made me sick, well there is no glue in any of our furniture here," said Kevin Large, owner.At Beautiwood the Evergreen brand insect habitats start at around $24.