u.s. & world

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

BEIRUT -- A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of Clovis High wrestler pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Fresno police officer helps family that lost home in house fire
Urgent help arrives in Central Valley with state strike force, $52 million
CA sees decline in COVID-19 cases, but not in the Central Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Dozens rally at Fresno State in support of sexual assault victims
Show More
Downtown Visalia events canceled through remainder of year due to COVID-19
Tulare Co. health officials tie large number of COVID-19 cases to gatherings
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze in SoCal
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
Fresno Unified School District working to provide internet access for all families in district
More TOP STORIES News