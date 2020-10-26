fire

Road closed as firefighters battle building fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire in central Fresno on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at a vacant commercial building on Belmont and Glenn Avenues, south of Highway 180, around 5:00 am.

Flames were seen burning out of the building's roof, and doors as firefighters arrived. Officials say crews were forced to suppress it from outside due to the flames.

About 20 firefighters were working to knock out the fire before they enter the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic on Belmont Avenue is closed at Glenn Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Creek Fire: 365,714 acres burned, 61% contained
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
Creek Fire: 357,656 acres burned, 61% contained
Creek Fire: 357,656 acres burned, 61% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Two people stabbed during fight in Avenal, one severely injured
Show More
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Rocket Dog restaurant closes Clovis location
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
65-year-old woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane soon
More TOP STORIES News