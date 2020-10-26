Road closed as firefighters battle building fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire in central Fresno on Monday morning.The blaze broke out at a vacant commercial building on Belmont and Glenn Avenues, south of Highway 180, around 5:00 am.Flames were seen burning out of the building's roof, and doors as firefighters arrived. Officials say crews were forced to suppress it from outside due to the flames.About 20 firefighters were working to knock out the fire before they enter the building.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Traffic on Belmont Avenue is closed at Glenn Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.