Ben Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Mariposa County had burned 35 acres by night.

The Ben Fire quickly forced mandatory evacuations near Ben Hur and Buckeye Roads.

Mariposa County officials ordered everyone living in odd number addresses on Ben Hur Road - from Green Hills Road to Silver Bar Road - to head to the Mariposa County fairgrounds.

The Red Cross is also available to assist fire evacuees with virtual services.

If you have been affected and need their assistance, you can call 571-595-7401.
