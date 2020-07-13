Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson
LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County
At least 2 dead after crash involving big rig and 6 cars in Merced County
4 firefighters injured while battling vegetation fire in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Show More
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
26-year-old Madera woman killed after crashing car, landing inside canal
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
More TOP STORIES News