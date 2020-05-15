Society

Retired North Carolina officer gives out $2,500 at mobile food pantry, moves man to tears

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- A retired Charlotte, North Carolina, police officer knows the struggle that many are going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 36 million in America have filed for unemployment benefits as job loss has been all too prevalent, including approximately 1 million in North Carolina.

That's why Benson Ratliff added a little something for those stopping by for food at a meal distribution site Thursday. Ratliff went car-to-car giving out money to help people pay for basic necessities.

"I just gave away $2,500 to people that are in need," Ratliff told WSOC. "It feels good. You know, when you're blessed, you have to bless other people."

Mariano Martinez was one of the hundreds waiting in line for Common Heart's mobile food pantry at the Food Lion in Indian Trail. Martinez has three children and drives for Uber and Lyft. He was touched by the generosity that Ratliff and others showed.

"It brought tears to my eyes, really," Martinez said. "It gives us hope that there are still a lot of nice people out there."
