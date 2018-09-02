Berkeley girl robbed while riding bicycle home from school

EMBED </>More Videos

Robbers in a dark colored car attacked an eighth grader on a bike in Berkeley and stole her backpack on Friday afternoon. The girl walked away with scrapes and bruises and a mangled bike but Berkeley police are investigating. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
BERKELEY, Calif. --
Robbers in a dark-colored car attacked an eighth-grader on a bike in Berkeley and stole her backpack Friday afternoon. The girl walked away with scrapes and bruises and a mangled bike, now Berkeley Police are investigating.

Kassiopeia O'Melay has always been homeschooled. Last week was her first week ever in Willard Middle School. She drove home on Russell Street at 5:10 Friday afternoon. It's a popular bike route. She sensed a car following her and police say a man jumped out of the passenger seat and stole her backpack from the basket of the bike and pushed her down.



"I still can't get the image out of my head," she said.

Her father says she's shaken by the incident. "It's been so exciting to see Kassiopeia ride her bike to school and be in charge and have all the confidence. She's scared now, you know," Karl said.

The family says neighbors gave surveillance video to police. They are most disturbed about how deliberate the attack was, targeting a girl on a bike.

Kassiopeia was worried about her lost homework. In the end, the community pitched into an Amazon registry and everything was replaced, including her bike.

"I was really surprised that so quickly all of my things were replaced and that so many people care," she said.

"It's both sides of humanity in the same story; the worst of it and the best of it," Karl said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberystudent safetystudentsbicycleassaultcrimeBay Area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News