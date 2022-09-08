Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor, dies at 82

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, Shaw's family announced in a statement Thursday. Shaw was 82.

Shaw was CNN's first chief anchor when the network launched in June 1,1980 and was with the network for more than 20 years.

Funeral services for Shaw will be closed to family and invited guests only, with a public memorial service planned at a later time, his family said.

Bernard Shaw Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw, pictured here at CNN's Washington bureau in February of 2001, died on September 7 of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was 82. Alex Brandon/AP

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time," the family said in their statement.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report a they become available.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.