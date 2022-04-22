$10,000 reward offered for information on death of Auberry woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the suspicious death of an Auberry woman.27-year-old Bessie Walker was last seen near Mono Wind Casino on August 4 or 5 of last year.Detectives learned she was known to visit the city of Fresno, but there was no information to indicate she was in any sort of danger.After weeks of searching, Walker's body was found on private property on the 37000 block of Auberry Mission Road.Members of the Fresno County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and the cause of death was found to be undetermined.Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's office.