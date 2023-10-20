WATCH LIVE

21 best gifts for men, from PlayStation 5 to Ray-Ban sunglasses

ByChi Tran KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 4:15PM
These are the best gifts for her.
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Shopping for your male counterpart can be a tough task. That said, there are always unique gifts to be found, and we've rounded up 21 gifts for men they never knew they needed below, with massive Black Friday deals on many of the top products. Our favorites include some amazing tech, cute items under $50 and even new skincare routine additions.

Walmart

PlayStation 5

  • $499
    There is only one thing a man needs: quality alone time. And also a PlayStation 5. Get the item all men want, and pack it in a cool Spider Man 2 bundle.
    26% off
    Walmart

    Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle

    • $439
    • $599.99
      You can always rely on the cheaper, lighter, highly portable Xbox Series S. The bundle is at an all-time-low price so get your holiday shopping on.
      39% off
      Amazon

      Coway Air Purifier

      • $139.99
      • $229.99
        The men won't realize how awesome this purifier is until the house is filled with fumes from their Beckham-inspired Thanksgiving roasts. The Coway Air Purifier is now on sale at its lowest price this year.
        Amazon

        Namore Organizer

        • $43.99
          The perfect gift for the men who don't need anything. Namore is a decade-strong design company that creates these beautiful docking stations: never forget your keys, wallet, and work ID again.
          15% off
          Amazon

          Power Scrubber

          • $42
          • $49.75
            A power scrubber is one of those "once-you-have-it" items that completely change the way you clean. Be it your car, your bathroom floor, or your window sill, power those stains away with the electrifying electric spin scrubber.
            33% off
            Amazon

            Philips Norelco Shaver

            • $59.99
            • $89.96
              Every man needs an electric shaver, so make it a special holiday gift to make sure he's clean-shaven for the family photo.
              28% off
              Amazon

              Apple Watch SE

              • $179.99
              • $249.99
                If you don't know what to get them, Apple is the way to go, with 28% off the slick Apple Watch SE.
                Amazon

                Stanley Tumbler

                • $45
                  Stanley tumblers can quench your thirst and withstand car fires. Get one now to last you a lifetime.
                  43% to 70% off
                  Adidas

                  Adidas for Men

                  • $27 to $90
                  • $90 - $160
                    Men will wear one pair of shoes until they break down into atoms, so surprise them with a new pair of sneakers from Adidas, now up to 70% off for Black Friday
                    25% off
                    Adidas

                    NFL Jersey

                    • $97.49
                    • $129.99
                      Everyone knows about Travis, but I'm personally a Jason Kelce fan. Celebrate NFL's favorite center with code HARVEST to get 25% off.
                      Lululemon

                      Lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip

                      • $128
                        I swear by this fleece - it simply goes well with everything, in any weather and under any circumstances. 
                        Amazon

                        DJI Gimbal

                        • $99
                          It's a fact: boyfriends simply can't take good photos of their girlfriends. Help turn them into better videographers with the DJI Gimbal that allows smooth footage of you next to a beach or a beautiful sunset.
                          Away

                          Away Travel Bag

                          • $245
                            This is my go-to bag for overnight travel. The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, and has a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase.
                            55% off
                            Amazon

                            Senheiser CX Plus

                            • $79.95
                            • $179.95
                              The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile male in your life.
                              50% off
                              Amazon

                              Pro Pickleball Pack

                              • $39.88
                              • $79.99
                                These are the best-rated pickleball paddles on Amazon, and these USAPA-approved pickleball paddles and balls will keep you playing in the park throughout the year.
                                37% off
                                Amazon

                                Anker Power Bank

                                • $19.99
                                • $31.99
                                  Always trust Anker to make a guy happy. Get this Prime Day bestselling product to keep his charging on the go.
                                  50% off
                                  Amazon

                                  RENPHO Massage Gun

                                  • $59.99
                                  • $119.99
                                    His shoulders are tense, his hips are always cracking and he always needs a massage. Solve all of these fatigue problems with the Renpho Massage Gun, which will give him a deep tissue massage at half the effort.
                                    Amazon

                                    Innisfree Green Tea Cleanser

                                    • $12
                                      This is a great product for men with oily skin and blackheads. The amino acid helps clean pores without agitating your skin structure, giving you soft, glowing skin that simply looks better in holiday photos.
                                      30% off
                                      Amazon

                                      Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette

                                      • $69.30
                                      • $99
                                        The Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette is a great men's cologne, with a medium fragrant intensity that is subtle enough to make you feel - and smell - mysterious.
                                        22% off
                                        Amazon

                                        Tommy Hilfiger Watch

                                        • $66.50
                                        • $86.25
                                          An affordable option to introduce him to the world of watches, the Tommy Hilfiger Watch puts an extra touch of class onto his suit and tie.
                                          30% off
                                          Amazon

                                          Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses

                                          • $119.41
                                          • $171
                                            Volleyball. Sunset. Ray-Ban. Name a more iconic trio.

                                            *By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

