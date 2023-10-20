21 best gifts for men, from PlayStation 5 to Ray-Ban sunglasses

These are the best gifts for her.

Shopping for your male counterpart can be a tough task. That said, there are always unique gifts to be found, and we've rounded up 21 gifts for men they never knew they needed below, with massive Black Friday deals on many of the top products. Our favorites include some amazing tech, cute items under $50 and even new skincare routine additions.

Walmart PlayStation 5 $499 There is only one thing a man needs: quality alone time. And also a PlayStation 5. Get the item all men want, and pack it in a cool Spider Man 2 bundle. Shop Now

26% off Walmart Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle $439

$599.99 You can always rely on the cheaper, lighter, highly portable Xbox Series S. The bundle is at an all-time-low price so get your holiday shopping on. Shop Now

39% off Amazon Coway Air Purifier $139.99

$229.99 The men won't realize how awesome this purifier is until the house is filled with fumes from their Beckham-inspired Thanksgiving roasts. The Coway Air Purifier is now on sale at its lowest price this year. Shop Now

Amazon Namore Organizer $43.99 The perfect gift for the men who don't need anything. Namore is a decade-strong design company that creates these beautiful docking stations: never forget your keys, wallet, and work ID again. Shop Now

15% off Amazon Power Scrubber $42

$49.75 A power scrubber is one of those "once-you-have-it" items that completely change the way you clean. Be it your car, your bathroom floor, or your window sill, power those stains away with the electrifying electric spin scrubber. Shop Now

33% off Amazon Philips Norelco Shaver $59.99

$89.96 Every man needs an electric shaver, so make it a special holiday gift to make sure he's clean-shaven for the family photo. Shop Now

28% off Amazon Apple Watch SE $179.99

$249.99 If you don't know what to get them, Apple is the way to go, with 28% off the slick Apple Watch SE. Shop Now

Amazon Stanley Tumbler $45 Stanley tumblers can quench your thirst and withstand car fires. Get one now to last you a lifetime. Shop Now

43% to 70% off Adidas Adidas for Men $27 to $90

$90 - $160 Men will wear one pair of shoes until they break down into atoms, so surprise them with a new pair of sneakers from Adidas, now up to 70% off for Black Friday Shop Now

25% off Adidas NFL Jersey $97.49

$129.99 Everyone knows about Travis, but I'm personally a Jason Kelce fan. Celebrate NFL's favorite center with code HARVEST to get 25% off. Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip $128 I swear by this fleece - it simply goes well with everything, in any weather and under any circumstances. Shop Now

Amazon DJI Gimbal $99 It's a fact: boyfriends simply can't take good photos of their girlfriends. Help turn them into better videographers with the DJI Gimbal that allows smooth footage of you next to a beach or a beautiful sunset. Shop Now

Away Away Travel Bag $245 This is my go-to bag for overnight travel. The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, and has a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase. Shop Now

55% off Amazon Senheiser CX Plus $79.95

$179.95 The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile male in your life. Shop Now

50% off Amazon Pro Pickleball Pack $39.88

$79.99 These are the best-rated pickleball paddles on Amazon, and these USAPA-approved pickleball paddles and balls will keep you playing in the park throughout the year. Shop Now

37% off Amazon Anker Power Bank $19.99

$31.99 Always trust Anker to make a guy happy. Get this Prime Day bestselling product to keep his charging on the go. Shop Now

50% off Amazon RENPHO Massage Gun $59.99

$119.99 His shoulders are tense, his hips are always cracking and he always needs a massage. Solve all of these fatigue problems with the Renpho Massage Gun, which will give him a deep tissue massage at half the effort. Shop Now

Amazon Innisfree Green Tea Cleanser $12 This is a great product for men with oily skin and blackheads. The amino acid helps clean pores without agitating your skin structure, giving you soft, glowing skin that simply looks better in holiday photos. Shop Now

30% off Amazon Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette $69.30

$99 The Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette is a great men's cologne, with a medium fragrant intensity that is subtle enough to make you feel - and smell - mysterious. Shop Now

22% off Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Watch $66.50

$86.25 An affordable option to introduce him to the world of watches, the Tommy Hilfiger Watch puts an extra touch of class onto his suit and tie. Shop Now

30% off Amazon Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses $119.41

$171 Volleyball. Sunset. Ray-Ban. Name a more iconic trio. Shop Now

