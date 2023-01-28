Good Sports: Best of the West football at Sunnyside High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is the Best of the West, a high school football showcase loaded with Valley ties.

"To partner up with the US Army to bring a game here to the Central Valley to showcase some of the best talents we have around town," says Robert Golden, an Edison High graduate who played with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Golden is at the helm for the Central Valley team, ready to face an all-star lineup from San Diego with some much-needed help.

"I have Bernard Berrian, who's played a long time in the NFL," he said.

"Fresno is a great town to live in," Berrian said. "There are great people here, the community is great and there's great talent out here, so why not support it?"

Berrian is coaching the wideouts while another Bulldog calls the plays.

"Also got Marcus McMaryion, who is one of the all-time great Fresno State quarterbacks," Golden said.

The opposition is coached by a hometown guy of their own -- former Bulldog running back turned Buffalo Bill Dwayne Wright.

"Dwayne feels the same way about his hometown," Golden said. "It's going to be a great opportunity to get the kids out there for sure."

Wright may be the head coach at Roosevelt during the regular season but come Saturday, the gloves come off.

"We're out here to win it," Golden said. "We're not here looking for participation trophies."

Golden is hoping a fellow Tiger can lead the charge.

Ya'J Vance just hung up the cleats this past season, but he's ready to give the game one last shot for a chance at the next level.

"A lot of people underestimate me and what I can do," he said. "I feel like I just get the chance to showcase it again."

For Golden and his staff, it's a chance to showcase their love for the place they call home.

"It's just funny to see how life comes full circle, and I'm just happy to give back to these children," he said.