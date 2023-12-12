These are the best smartwatches for every budget and category

A digital wearable is a must-have nowadays. These smartwatches are extensions of your smartphone, fitness trackers and health monitors, all in one fashionable piece of tech. Whether you are an Android or iOS user, a runner or someone just looking for your outfit's statement piece, here are our top smartwatch picks for every budget and need.

What we look for in smartwatches

Battery life: The best smartwatches should last you a full day with average use. This means battery life should be 12 to 24 hours at full charge as you work out, casually browse or receive notifications.

Brand and compatibility: Whether Android or iOS, the smartwatches need to fit into your other electronics' ecosystem.

Weather-Proof: As a fitness device, the smartwatches need to withstand the elements.

Best overall smartwatch

12% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 The best overall smartwatch thanks to its bespoke technology, the Series 9 comes with the S9 chip, which enables a superbright display and intuitive interface to interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen, all while retaining its fitness-tracking capabilities from previous models. It also comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. $349

Best budget smartwatch iOS users

20% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) For those who only need a timepiece to fill out their Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank, the SE 2nd Gen is an amazing budget option. The SE has a shorter battery life than the Series but can replicate most of its functions fairly well, running on the WatchOS operating system and having built-in Siri, making it your personal assistant on top of robust wellness tracking. $199

Best smartwatch for Android users

18% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy 6 features cutting edge sleep-tracking technology and provides accurate wellness data from your wrist. The watch bands are stick-proof and water-resistant, helping you get through your gym routine with ease. $269.99

Best Google smartwatch

42% off Amazon Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is my personal pick. While iOS is not supported, the watch's slick minimalist design, modern user interface and waterproof capabilities makes it stand out amongst its peers. $199.99

Best fitness-only smartwatch

25% off Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 4 cannot connect to Wifi, meaning you can't browse or receive and send messages, but its Daily Stress, Cardio and Sleep Score mechanisms are extremely helpful for wellness tracking on top of its precise heart rate tracking technology for your gym sessions, making it the best fitness-only watch on the market. $149.95

Best budget smartwatch

14% off Amazon Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Watch The Amazfit GTR 4 is an absolute bargain for its price. It is compatible with both Android and iOS systems, has Alexa built in and carries an amazing 14-day battery life. $169.99

