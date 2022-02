FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An immersive artwork experience is coming to Fresno."Beyond Van Gogh" uses projections to show off over 300 works from the famous artist.The exhibit is on display in cities all over the country. Now, it's heading to the Central Valley.It's still unclear where the display will be located, but creators want to get the word out.They're accepting applications for "Beyond Van Gogh" influencers who can post social media content promoting the exhibit.You can find more information at VanGoghFresno.com