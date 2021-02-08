Bicyclist critically injured after crash with car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has been hospitalized with severe head injuries after a crash with a car in Fresno County.

Authorities say the crash happened at Cedar near Kenmore just before 2:30 pm.

They say the bicyclist exited an alley directly into the path of the car, and the driver of the car had no time to stop.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown onto the car, injuring his head.

The driver of the car stayed behind at the site of the crash and authorities say is cooperating with them.
