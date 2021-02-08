Bicyclist critically injured after crash with car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has been hospitalized with severe head injuries after a crash with a car in Fresno County.Authorities say the crash happened at Cedar near Kenmore just before 2:30 pm.They say the bicyclist exited an alley directly into the path of the car, and the driver of the car had no time to stop.The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown onto the car, injuring his head.The driver of the car stayed behind at the site of the crash and authorities say is cooperating with them.