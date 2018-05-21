FRESNO COUNTY

Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Central Fresno

Police are saying at this time the bicyclist is at fault. They also say he wasn't wearing any type of protective gear. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Central Fresno. Police are saying at this time the bicyclist is at fault. They also say he wasn't wearing any type of protective gear.

The incident happened before 10:30 Sunday night on West near Olive. Police said the driver was headed south on West coming up to Olive when a bicyclist rode in the middle of the street and was struck by the vehicle.

Officers said the driver stopped the car and gave the victim first aid. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver has been very cooperative in the investigation.

Lt. Carl McKnight with the Fresno Police said, "Doesn't appear to have any symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol at this time, but he's consented to a blood draw, so he's been completely cooperative."

Police said the victim was a 58-year-old man. They have not released his name-- but he appears to be homeless.

Investigators said the victim did not have a helmet or lights on his bike. This was the second deadly crash where a bike rider died after being hit by a car this weekend.

Fresno police want bike riders to be aware they are to follow the same traffic laws as drivers when riding on the road-- night or day.

The Fresno Police Department is out actively working to help pedestrians and bike riders stay safe on city streets. Each policing district is taking part in a pedestrian awareness and traffic enforcement patrol.

In just one example, last week southwest district officers said on one night of patrol they handed out ten citations for people not following the bike laws.
