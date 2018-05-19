CAR CRASH

Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The accident happened in downtown Fresno on Ventura Avenue near R Street, around 10 a.m. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The accident happened in downtown Fresno on Ventura Avenue near R Street, around 10 a.m.

Fresno Police officers say the bicyclist was riding the opposite way of traffic when he was hit by the vehicle.

The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist until it was too late.

"All bicyclists have to follow the rules of the road just like a car. They cannot go against traffic," said Lt. Mike Brogdon.

The 57-year-old bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he died minutes later.

Officers are trying to figure out if the bicyclist was in the middle of the road when the accident occurred.

The 21-year-old driver is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crash
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
CHP investigates car collision in Parlier
CHP searching for hit-and-run crash suspect near Visalia
Alleged DUI driver crashed into car killing woman in Tulare County
Vehicle in Fresno County canal after a collision involving multiple vehicles
More car crash
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News