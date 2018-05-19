Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in downtown Fresno

The accident happened in downtown Fresno on Ventura Avenue near R Street, around 10 a.m.Fresno Police officers say the bicyclist was riding the opposite way of traffic when he was hit by the vehicle.The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist until it was too late."All bicyclists have to follow the rules of the road just like a car. They cannot go against traffic," said Lt. Mike Brogdon.The 57-year-old bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he died minutes later.Officers are trying to figure out if the bicyclist was in the middle of the road when the accident occurred.The 21-year-old driver is cooperating with police in the investigation.