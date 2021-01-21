Politics

Clovis native takes part in inauguration for President Joe Biden

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hours before the inauguration started, Jacob Huls was already in place at Capitol Hill.

"Got up bright and early," he said. "It was 5:30, members didn't show up to the capitol until 8 or 9 or so and my job was to usher folks to their seats."

The Clovis native now works in D.C. as a legislative correspondent for a member of congress -- and says he jumped at the opportunity to witness history.

"To see the first woman vice president sworn in, the first woman of color in that office and just to see an inauguration, in general, was pretty humbling," he said.

But for volunteers, the preparation started long before today.

"This has been months in planning but weeks for people like myself," Huls said. "They required everyone who was going to be there to get a COVID test before."

Huls says this year's event was unlike any other inauguration in the past -- in more ways than one.

"We had thousands of national guards troops sleeping in the capitol," he said. "That's a place I hold with such high reverence. I give tours there. It rips your heart out a bit."

But after witnessing the day's events, he's hopeful for the years to come.

"I feel like our country might be going in a more positive direction for a lot of folks," Huls said. "Just for a lot of different communities that have felt ostracized the last four years."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsclovisjoe bidenpolitics2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
POTUS Biden appeals for unity to take on crises: LIVE
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Six arrested for assisting with inmates escaping from Merced County Jail
Over 2,500 customers without power in northwest Fresno
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
CA Rep. McCarthy presents VP Harris with photo of her historic inauguration
Dems control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
More TOP STORIES News