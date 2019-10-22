Big donation helps San Joaquin College of Law open free clinic to help children with disabilities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin College of Law is adding a new branch to the school.

The BREN Special Education Legal Clinic is now open and the free clinic will provide legal help to parents and families in securing the special education services and support their child with a disability is entitled to.

The new clinic was made possible by a new local non-profit organization called "GRAND."

Growing Resources for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders donated $150,000 to the college of law.

Officials with the new special education clinic say the budding non-profit was started by a mom who's daughter was diagnosed with autism.

"It all started with a mom who recognized there wasn't enough resources in the valley when she was looking for treatments for her daughter who was diagnosed with autism, and so she started raising funds," said Jodie Howard with BREN Special Education Legal Clinic.

The new clinic will offer free classes all paid for by GRAND.

The main purpose of those classes are for parents to know whether or not their child is being taken care of by the school district.
