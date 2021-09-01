Disc golf tournament being held in Fresno to benefit local non-profit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is taking action to promote events benefiting local non-profits doing good in our community.
That includes an upcoming disc golf tournament which will be the first of its kind benefiting the Marjaree Mason Center.
On November 13th, the Big Fresno Disc Golf Weekend will guide participants through an 18th hole course at the Fresno fairgrounds.
Athletes will get to experience areas normally closed to the public, including the middle of the race track and on stage at the Paul Paul theater.
Organizers say the event will be similar to a charity golf tournament.
"It's a little more relaxed than that though. It's not going to be a competition, there is no winnner. this is just gonna be a fun family-friendly event to benefit the community for the local disc golf community to play in a unique setting, and also for other members of the community who don't even play disc golf to come and do something unique and fun," said event organizer Craig Campbell.
The Fresno Police Department is teaming up with organizers to participate in the event because of its long-standing relationship with the non-profit.
100% of the proceeds will go to the Marjaree Mason Center.
You can sign up here.
